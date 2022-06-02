

How businesses are accelerating the growth of internet-connected smart devices

Business spending on IoT has increased by more than 10% for the last three years

There are an estimated 18 billion IoT devices today

The devices are projected to create 90 zettabytes of information by 2025

The economic value of IoT could reach $5.5 trillion to $12.6 trillion by 2030

China is estimated to capture more than 26% of the total value of IoT devices by 2030

Smart devices improving operations productivity