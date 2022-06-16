5 stats on how remote work affects inequality in the workplace
Kate Kultsevych // Shutterstock
A female on a video call with coworkers
Travelpixs // Shutterstock
Women are 26% more likely to apply for remote jobs than men
Woman talking to her colleagues on video call with data on screen
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
Roughly 80% of Asian, Hispanic, and Black workers would prefer to work in a hybrid or fully remote setup
Side view of african american female working at home
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
57% of working moms want to work remotely several days a week
Asian female taking notes from laptop video call
Kate Kultsevych // Shutterstock
42% of Black men feel more included while working remotely—just 27% of white women say the same
African American male on video call with colleagues
goodluz // Shutterstock
36% of women and 42% of trans tech workers reported an increase in gender-based harassment while working remotely during the pandemic
Woman at home looking away from her laptop
