A timeline of WWI, the first global conflict
June 28, 1914: Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated
July 23, 1914: Austria-Hungary demands retribution from Serbia; Serbia bucks demands
July 28, 1914: WWI begins with Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia
Aug. 1, 1914: Germany declares war on Russia
Aug. 3, 1914: Schlieffen Plan; Germany declares war on France
Aug. 4, 1914: Germany invades Belgium; Britain declares war on Germany
Aug. 7, 1914: France invades Alsace
Aug. 10, 1914: Austria-Hungary invades Russia
Aug. 23-29, 1914: Battle of Tannenberg
Sept. 5, 1914: Treaty of London
Sept. 5-12, 1914: First Battle of the Marne
Oct. 19-Nov. 30, 1914: First Battle of Ypres
Nov. 2, 1914: British begin a naval blockade of Germany
Nov. 5, 1914: Britain, France declare war on Ottoman Empire
Nov. 11, 1914: Ottoman Empire declares war on the Allies
Dec. 24, 1914: The unofficial Christmas truce
Feb. 18, 1915: Germany begins a naval blockade of Great Britain
April 22, 1915: Second Battle of Ypres
April 25, 1915: Allies attack Ottoman Empire at Battle of Gallipoli
May 7, 1915: German U-boat torpedoes Lusitania
May 23, 1915: Italy declares war on Austria-Hungary
Feb. 21, 1916: Germany attacks Verdun
May 31, 1916: Naval Battle of Jutland
July 1, 1916: First Battle of the Somme
Dec. 18, 1916: Battle of Verdun ends
Feb. 1, 1917: Germany restarts unrestricted submarine warfare following Lusitania attack
Feb. 3, 1917: US severs diplomatic relations with Germany
April 6, 1917: US declares war on Germany
June 7, 1917: Gen. John J. Pershing reaches England
June 24, 1917: American combat forces arrive in France
Nov. 20, 1917: British offensive brings first large-scale, wartime use of tanks
Dec. 15, 1917: Russia, Germany sign armistice
Jan. 8, 1918: President Woodrow Wilson presents Fourteen Points to Congress
Feb. 8, 1918: The Stars and Stripes begins publication
March 1918: Bilingual American women recruited as Hello Girls
March 3, 1918: Russia, Germany sign Treaty of Brest-Litovsk
March 21, 1918: Germany begins final war offensive
May 28, 1918: US wins Battle of Cantigny
July 15-Aug. 6, 1918: Americans thwart Germans crossing the Marne
Sept. 12, 1918: American First Army attacks Saint-Mihiel salient
Sept. 26, 1918: Allied forces begin final war offensive
Nov. 11, 1918: Germany signs Armistice at Compiègne
Dec. 1, 1918: British, American forces arrive in Germany
Jan. 18, 1919: Peace conference begins in Paris
Feb. 14, 1919: Draft of the covenant of the League of Nations
June 28, 1919: Treaty of Versailles signed by Allied, German forces; US signs treaty of guaranty
Nov. 19, 1919: US Senate does not ratify Treaty of Versailles
Jan. 10, 1920: Treaty of Versailles takes effect
March 19, 1920: US Senate neglects to ratify Treaty of Versailles for a second time
