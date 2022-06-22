

A timeline of WWI, the first global conflict



June 28, 1914: Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated



July 23, 1914: Austria-Hungary demands retribution from Serbia; Serbia bucks demands



July 28, 1914: WWI begins with Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia



Aug. 1, 1914: Germany declares war on Russia



Aug. 3, 1914: Schlieffen Plan; Germany declares war on France



Aug. 4, 1914: Germany invades Belgium; Britain declares war on Germany



Aug. 7, 1914: France invades Alsace



Aug. 10, 1914: Austria-Hungary invades Russia



Aug. 23-29, 1914: Battle of Tannenberg



Sept. 5, 1914: Treaty of London



Sept. 5-12, 1914: First Battle of the Marne



Oct. 19-Nov. 30, 1914: First Battle of Ypres



Nov. 2, 1914: British begin a naval blockade of Germany



Nov. 5, 1914: Britain, France declare war on Ottoman Empire



Nov. 11, 1914: Ottoman Empire declares war on the Allies



Dec. 24, 1914: The unofficial Christmas truce



Feb. 18, 1915: Germany begins a naval blockade of Great Britain



April 22, 1915: Second Battle of Ypres



April 25, 1915: Allies attack Ottoman Empire at Battle of Gallipoli



May 7, 1915: German U-boat torpedoes Lusitania



May 23, 1915: Italy declares war on Austria-Hungary



Feb. 21, 1916: Germany attacks Verdun



May 31, 1916: Naval Battle of Jutland



July 1, 1916: First Battle of the Somme



Dec. 18, 1916: Battle of Verdun ends



Feb. 1, 1917: Germany restarts unrestricted submarine warfare following Lusitania attack



Feb. 3, 1917: US severs diplomatic relations with Germany



April 6, 1917: US declares war on Germany



June 7, 1917: Gen. John J. Pershing reaches England



June 24, 1917: American combat forces arrive in France



Nov. 20, 1917: British offensive brings first large-scale, wartime use of tanks



Dec. 15, 1917: Russia, Germany sign armistice



Jan. 8, 1918: President Woodrow Wilson presents Fourteen Points to Congress



Feb. 8, 1918: The Stars and Stripes begins publication



March 1918: Bilingual American women recruited as Hello Girls



March 3, 1918: Russia, Germany sign Treaty of Brest-Litovsk



March 21, 1918: Germany begins final war offensive



May 28, 1918: US wins Battle of Cantigny



July 15-Aug. 6, 1918: Americans thwart Germans crossing the Marne



Sept. 12, 1918: American First Army attacks Saint-Mihiel salient



Sept. 26, 1918: Allied forces begin final war offensive



Nov. 11, 1918: Germany signs Armistice at Compiègne



Dec. 1, 1918: British, American forces arrive in Germany



Jan. 18, 1919: Peace conference begins in Paris



Feb. 14, 1919: Draft of the covenant of the League of Nations



June 28, 1919: Treaty of Versailles signed by Allied, German forces; US signs treaty of guaranty



Nov. 19, 1919: US Senate does not ratify Treaty of Versailles



Jan. 10, 1920: Treaty of Versailles takes effect



March 19, 1920: US Senate neglects to ratify Treaty of Versailles for a second time



Aug. 24-29, 1921: US signs separate peace treaties with Germany, Austria, and Hungary