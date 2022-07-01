

fizkes // Shutterstock

States with the highest rates of depression



#51. Hawaii

Depression rates in Hawaii by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#50. California

Depression rates in California by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#48. Florida

Depression rates in Florida by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#48. Illinois

Depression rates in Illinois by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#47. New Jersey

Depression rates in New Jersey by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#46. Delaware

Depression rates in Delaware by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#45. Maryland

Depression rates in Maryland by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#44. Alaska

Depression rates in Alaska by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#43. South Dakota

Depression rates in South Dakota by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#41. Nebraska

Depression rates in Nebraska by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#41. New York

Depression rates in New York by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#39. Georgia

Depression rates in Georgia by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#39. Virginia

Depression rates in Virginia by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#37. Arizona

Depression rates in Arizona by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#37. Iowa

Depression rates in Iowa by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#35. New Mexico

Depression rates in New Mexico by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#35. Nevada

Depression rates in Nevada by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#33. Connecticut

Depression rates in Connecticut by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#33. Texas

Depression rates in Texas by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#32. Massachusetts

Depression rates in Massachusetts by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#31. Wyoming

Depression rates in Wyoming by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#30. Colorado

Depression rates in Colorado by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#29. Idaho

Depression rates in Idaho by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#27. Kansas

Depression rates in Kansas by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#27. North Dakota

Depression rates in North Dakota by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#26. Michigan

Depression rates in Michigan by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#23. Washington DC

Depression rates in Washington DC by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#23. Minnesota

Depression rates in Minnesota by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#23. Wisconsin

Depression rates in Wisconisn by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#22. Pennsylvania

Depression rates in Pennsylvania by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#21. North Carolina

Depression rates in North Carolina by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#20. Mississippi

Depression rates in Mississippi by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#19. Rhode Island

Depression rates in Rhode Island by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#18. Oregon

Depression rates in Oregon by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#16. New Hampshire

Depression rates in New Hampshire by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#16. South Carolina

Depression rates in South Carolina by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#15. Indiana

Depression rates in Indiana by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#14. Ohio

Depression rates in Ohio by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#13. Maine

Depression rates in Maine by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#12. Montana

Depression rates in Montana by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#11. Missouri

Depression rates in Missouri by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#10. Oklahoma

Depression rates in Oklahoma by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#9. Utah

Depression rates in Utah by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#8. Vermont

Depression rates in Vermont by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#7. Washington

Depression rates in Washington by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#4. Alabama

Depression rates in Alabama by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#4. Arkansas

Depression rates in Arkansas by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#4. Louisiana

Depression rates in Louisiana by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#3. Tennessee

Depression rates in Tennessee by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#2. Kentucky

Depression rates in Kentucky by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression



#1. West Virginia

Depression rates in West Virginia by income, showing lower income individuals have higher rates of depression