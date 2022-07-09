States with the most CO2 emissions
A coal power plant
Wyoming emits the most per-capita carbon dioxide emissions overall
Nearly all states have reduced CO2 emissions in the last decade
When broken down by sector, electricity-related emissions shrink in states with greater reliance on renewables
A field of solar panels in Vermont
States with cold weather tend to have greater residential carbon footprints
A cold, snowy suburban neighborhood
Per capita commercial emissions vary across regions
Carbon emissions in Fairbanks, Alaska
Oil- and gas-producing states have higher industrial footprints
An oil production field
More rural states have higher carbon footprints from transportation
Cars stuck in a traffic jam
At the national level, carbon emissions peaked during the 2000s
Stacked area chart of carbon emissions nationally over time between 1973-2021
Transportation accounts for the most CO2 emissions nationally
Donut chart showing carbon emissions by sector nationally
