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State Senate Race

Steve Padilla

Steve Padilla
Steve Padilla campaign
Steve Padilla
By
Updated
today at 7:48 PM
Published 4:24 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • California State Senator
  • Relevant Experience:
    • State Senator (2022-)
    • Chula Vista Councilmember (1994-2022) & (2016-2022) / Mayor (2002-2006)
    • Serves as Chairman of California’s Coastal Commission
  • Personal Information:
    • Served 13 years in law enforcement
    • First person of color ever elected to City office in Chula Vista history, the first Latino Mayor, and the first openly LGBT person to serve or be elected to city office
    • Holds undergraduate degrees in Liberal Arts and Public Administration from Southwestern College and National University, and studied law at Western State University, College of Law
  • Website: https://www.votestevepadilla.com/
Article Topic Follows: State Senate Race

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