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Supervisor Race

Steve Sanchez

Steve Sanchez
Steve Sanchez campaign
Steve Sanchez
By
Updated
today at 7:48 PM
Published 4:56 PM
  • Occupation:
    • La Quinta Councilman
  • Relevant Experience:
    • La Quinta City Councilmember (2016-)
    • Served on the boards of many local non-profit organizations, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Desert
    • 2025 Defender of Housing Award by the Building Industry Association’s Coachella Valley Chapter
  • Personal Information:
    • Coachella Valley resident since 2004
    • United States Marine Corps combat veteran
    • 2018 Veteran of the Year for the California 28th Senate District, and the 42nd Assembly District
  • Website: https://www.stevesanchezca.com/

Article Topic Follows: Supervisor Race

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