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Supervisor Race

V. Manuel “Manny” Perez

V. Manuel "Manny" Perez
V. Manuel "Manny" Perez campaign
V. Manuel "Manny" Perez
By
Updated
today at 7:48 PM
Published 4:50 PM
  • Occupation:
    • Riverside County Supervisor, District 4
  • Relevant Experience:
    • County Supervisor (2017-)
    • Former State Assemblymember (2008-2014)
    • Former Coachella Valley Unified School District Trustees (2004-2008)
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in the Coachella Valley
    • Son of immigrant farmworkers'
    • Master of Education degree in Administration, Planning and Social Policy from Harvard University
  • Website: https://electmanny.com/

Article Topic Follows: Supervisor Race

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