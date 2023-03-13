College of the Desert board undergoes ethics training

College of the Desert's (COD) board of trustees underwent an ethics training workshop Monday to ensure that they are aware of the necessary laws and regulations that govern their work as public officials.

The training workshop included a discussion of laws relating to personal financial gain, which include conflicts of interest, bribery, extra compensation, campaign contributions, and conduct upon leaving office. The trustees were reminded that they have a duty to avoid conflicts, even the appearance or possibility of a conflict. Public officials and employees must perform their duties impartially, free from bias caused by their own financial interests or those of their supporters.

The workshop also covered laws relating to claiming the perquisite of office, government transparency laws, and laws relating to fair processes. The trustees were reminded of their obligation to be transparent and to ensure that the college's operations are conducted in a fair and impartial manner.

The presentation comes as College of the Desert is under scrutiny after a year of controversy over its construction projects and hundreds of millions of dollars in bond money that was approved by voters. This includes a percieve lack of public transparency surrounding changes to project plans in for the Palm Springs expansion project and the cancelation and subsequent reinstatement of the Roadrunner Motors project in Cathedral City.

Trustee Rubén Pérez arrived about an hour late to the ethics training workshop. It was revealed last week that Pérez, 29, was arrested in February on suspicion of driving under the influence. He confirmed the arrest to News Channel 3, writing: "A few weeks ago I made a terrible mistake of which I am truly sorry. I'd like to sincerely apologize to my family, friends and community. I will do everything in my power to learn and grow from this."

The incident does not appear to violate the board's code of ethics, though the College's values call for professionalism and "high standards of conduct."

In January, Area 4 Trustee Joel Kinnamon filed a complaint asking to censure Area 1 Trustee Rubén Pérez and alleging Perez violated board policy and ethics standards during comments he made in a December board meeting.

