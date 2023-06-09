Palm Springs planning commission reviews plans for College of the Desert’s west valley campus

The Palm Springs Planning Commission this week discussed proposed plans for the College of the Desert's West Valley Campus, which is set to be built on the site of the former Palm Springs Mall.

Since its closure in 2019, development on the vacant mall site has been eagerly anticipated by the community, who approved nearly a billion dollars in bond money for a Palm Springs COD campus almost two decades ago.

"People come to Palm Springs with high expectations of quality, and people in our community simply expect more from us. This project that came before us meets those requirements," said J.R. Roberts, vice chair of the Palm Springs Planning Commission.

During the meeting, community members reviewed the plans for the Palm Springs campus and provided input for the College of the Desert board's consideration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQLd8D6e6GE

Roberts highlighted that the new plans, after several redesigns and years of controversy surrounding the project, have been generally well received by the public. He described the proposed campus as "a really comfortable community center" that is inviting, with wide open spaces and plenty of shade.

Roberts also emphasized the importance of attracting a younger demographic to the Western Coachella Valley. "One of the things that excites me the most is this is going to attract a younger demographic to Western Coachella Valley. And you know what, we need that," he said.

The commission expressed some concerns about traffic patterns and stressed the need to create access on three sides of the campus, rather than just from Farrell Drive. Community members also emphasized the importance of improving accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, and not only for driving commuters.

Roberts pointed out that recent changes to the board have been positive for the College of the Desert, allowing progress to be made. "We've now got a board that can move something through and can get along well enough to see past their own issues and be part of their community and do what they're supposed to do," he said.

According to the latest projections, the completion of the College of the Desert's West Valley Campus is expected by 2026. The community eagerly anticipates the transformation of the former mall site into a modern educational institution that will serve the needs of both students and the surrounding community.

