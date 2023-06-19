Beaumont pregnant woman missing nearly 4 months sparks concerns and advocacy efforts

A missing person advocate is sounding the alarm over a woman who vanished nearly four months ago in Beaumont.

Cajairah Fraise, 22 years old and nine months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, remains missing despite extensive search efforts by the authorities. Advocates and concerned community members are raising questions about the handling of the case and demanding more urgency in the investigation.

The last known image of Cajairah Fraise shows her in a black hoodie and sweatpants, taken on Feb. 23. She was reportedly upset with her family in a Jack in the Box parking lot and walked away from the car, never to be seen again.

"It's hard to advocate for someone like her missing when there is nothing coming out," said Sara Verner, a missing person advocate.

Police in March stated that the family was uncooperative with investigators. However, Cajairah’s mother, Karah Fraise, disputed the claim, asserting that the family fully cooperated.

She also claimed that the Beaumont Police were slow to file a missing person report, resulting in the loss of crucial surveillance footage. The conflicting accounts between the family and the police have only intensified concerns about the investigation's progress.

Cajairah’s baby was due in March. "That baby should have been born. There is no registry to what we can find in the birth index, where she has had a baby," Verner said.

Advocates and community members have rallied behind Cajairah’s family, urging authorities to prioritize the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly joined the investigation, though their specific involvement remains undisclosed at this time. News Channel 3 reached out to the FBI for confirmation but has yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, Cajairah’s family has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Cajairah and her baby. The reward is set to expire on June 30th.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact the Beaumont Police Department to aid in the investigation.