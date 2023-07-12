Extreme heat can impact your mental health

When the temperatures surge, so does the risk of impact on your mental health.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, extreme heat has been connected with various mental health impacts, including increases in irritability and symptoms of depression and an increase in suicide. APA said it could also affect behavior, adding to increased aggression, incidence of domestic violence, and increased use of alcohol or other substances to deal with stress.

A study shows the association between hot weather and mental health. Researchers found a 2.2% increase in mental health-related deaths per 1°C rise in temperature. With the same temperature increase, there was a 0.9% increase in mental health illness.

The risk is even more significant for seniors and those with pre-existing mental health conditions. Another study found that people with schizophrenia were at much higher risk than others during an extreme heat wave.

“While many people are still coping with mental health challenges from the pandemic, exposure to extreme, even unprecedented, heat, can worsen psychiatric symptoms,” said APA President Vivian Pender, M.D. “APA believes the impacts of climate change, such as these extreme heat waves, threaten public health, including mental health.”

According to the APA, various factors contribute to the heightened vulnerability of individuals with mental illness. Those diagnosed with schizophrenia may encounter challenges related to body temperature regulation, and alterations in temperature can impact symptoms associated with mood disorders. Certain psychiatric medications, such as certain antidepressants and antipsychotics, can influence the body's temperature regulation.

"We encourage everyone to take precautions and to check on those who may be more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat," said APA CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A. "Health care professionals and community leaders must ensure that mental health is a key part of preparing for and responding to the increasingly common extreme weather events we're facing."

Heat may also impact your brain function. The brain chemical which helps regulate mood, serotonin, also known as the "happy chemical," is affected by high temperatures.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, Riverside County offers the following resources:

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear what local mental health experts say you can do to protect your mental health during the extreme heat.