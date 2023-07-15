Fire east of Perris burns 250 acres, 25% contained

The Gavilan fire just east of Perris has burned 250 acres with 25% containment.

Cal Fire said crews have stopped the forward spread. The first was reported Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Gavilan Road in unincorporated Perris.

All evacuation orders have been downgraded to a warning.

Cal Fire said a firefighter in this was hurt and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

