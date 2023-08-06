Skip to Content
Firefighters battle 3-acre brush fire in Cabazon

today at 7:15 PM
Published 7:02 PM

A brush fire to the west of the valley has put residents on high alert as firefighters rush to contain the flames. Called the "Broadway Fire," the blaze consumed approximately three acres of land near Broadway and Esperanza avenues in Cabazon.

Update 7:14 p.m – Firefighters said the forward rate of the fire's spread has been stopped.

The fire ignited just minutes before 7 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters reported light flashy fuels were burning at a moderate rate of spread, posing significant challenges to their efforts to control the fire.

