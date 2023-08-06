Firefighters battle 3-acre brush fire in Cabazon

A brush fire to the west of the valley has put residents on high alert as firefighters rush to contain the flames. Called the "Broadway Fire," the blaze consumed approximately three acres of land near Broadway and Esperanza avenues in Cabazon.

Update 7:14 p.m – Firefighters said the forward rate of the fire's spread has been stopped.

VEGETATION FIRE - 6:03 p.m. Broadway Av X Esperanza Av, in Cabazon. Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning in light flashy fuels with a moderate rate of spread. The fire is approx 3 acres. More information will be posted as it becomes available. #BroadwayFire pic.twitter.com/pSeDuGoYr8 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 7, 2023

The fire ignited just minutes before 7 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters reported light flashy fuels were burning at a moderate rate of spread, posing significant challenges to their efforts to control the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on air tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.