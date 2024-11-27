Firebirds extend point streak to eight games after 8-2 win over Roadrunners

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 8-2 on Tuesday at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Down 2-0 in the first period, the Firebirds responded with three goals of their own from Logan Morrison, Max McCormick, and Nikolas Brouillard.

that's our captain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ulncdMsE99 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 27, 2024

firebirds take the lead 3-2 pic.twitter.com/Czwq6e3Jz3 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 27, 2024

For the rest of the game, it would be all birds.

Jani Nyman, Mitchell Stephens, Ryan Winterton, and Jagger Firkus all tallied a goal.

power house Jani 💪 pic.twitter.com/kcUgWGGTVf — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 27, 2024

make that 6 goals 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7C4hCQRcBw — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 27, 2024

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 27 saves.

Firebirds improve to 10-5-0-1. Coachella Valley will stay in Tucson as they will play the Roadrunners on November 27th. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.