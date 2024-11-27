Firebirds extend point streak to eight games after 8-2 win over Roadrunners
The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 8-2 on Tuesday at Tucson Convention Center Arena.
Down 2-0 in the first period, the Firebirds responded with three goals of their own from Logan Morrison, Max McCormick, and Nikolas Brouillard.
For the rest of the game, it would be all birds.
Jani Nyman, Mitchell Stephens, Ryan Winterton, and Jagger Firkus all tallied a goal.
Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 27 saves.
Firebirds improve to 10-5-0-1. Coachella Valley will stay in Tucson as they will play the Roadrunners on November 27th. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m.
