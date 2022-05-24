Warm before more wind

A ridge of high pressure continues to build across the region, turning up the heat in the Coachella Valley. Triple-digit temperatures are expected for the remainder of the workweek.

KESQ

A long-wave trough will spread across the region following that ridge, resulting in several days of winds increasing across our area. Thursday night will likely be the first evening of possible gusty conditions for wind-prone areas. Expect winds to continue into the weekend.

KESQ

Stronger westerly winds will likely knock temperatures down to more seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, starting this weekend and lasting into next week. Overnight low temperatures will likely drop into the upper 60s by the end of the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.