A quiet Sunday with some warming on the way

A trough of low pressure has been lingering overhead for a few days. This trough brought strong winds this past week. Saturday was a breezy and cool day with a high temperature in Palm Springs of 83°. The average this time of year is 97°. Sunday, much of the same remains.

This trough of low pressure is slowly lifting northeast. This will allow temperatures to see a few degrees of warming. Across the desert, highs are expected to be in the upper 80s with some peaks at 90°.

A weak ridging shifts towards the west coast by Monday. Temperatures will begin to warm up closer to average. At times, temperatures are looking to hit the triple digit mark.

