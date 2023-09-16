Gradual cool down in the week ahead

Daytime high temperatures for Saturday have been in the low triple digits. We'll keep triple digit temperatures around for Sunday, but cooler days are ahead with the help of light winds. Some spots will see an increase of an onshore flow with peak winds around 25 mph Sunday evening.

Occasionally breezy days will continue through next week. Mid 90s are expected for the first half of the work week. Low 90s arrive as daytime highs by the end of the week, just in time for the start of fall. Overnight low temperatures will sink to the 60s.