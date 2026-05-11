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2026 Voter Guide

Abel Chavez

Abel Chavez
Abel Chavez campaign
Abel Chavez
By
New
Published 10:39 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Teacher / School Boardmember
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Nuview Union School District board member (2022-)
    • Works as a business broker
    • Graduated from UCR with a Bachelor of Biological Sciences. Received his Masters in Education from National University
  • Personal Information:
    • Grew up in Romoland and Nuevo
    • Son of working-class immigrants
    • Has worked a variety of jobs since graduating high school, including many jobs, including Cook, Dishwasher, Cashier, Solar Salesman, Best Buy Salesman, Banker, Coach, Teacher, and Auditor
  • Website: https://www.abelchavezforcongress.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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