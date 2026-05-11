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2026 Voter Guide

Ammar Campa-Najjar

Ammar Campa-Najjar
Ammar Campa-Najjar campaign
Ammar Campa-Najjar
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Published 10:19 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Navy Officer / Educator
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Worked in the Obama White House, U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
    • U.S. Navy Reserve officer
    • Teaches government at Georgetown University
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in the San Diego area
    • Graduated from San Diego State University with a dual bachelor's in philosophy and psychology
    • First Latino-Arab American to run for Congress
  • Website: https://www.ammarforcongress.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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