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2026 Voter Guide

Ceci Andrade Truman

Ceci Andrade Truman
Ceci Andrade Truman campaign
Ceci Andrade Truman
By
New
Published 9:43 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Small Business Owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Supports various America First policies
    • Constitutionalist
    • Advocate for Parental Rights
  • Personal Information:
    • Raised in Santa Ana
    • Comes from a military family background
    • Eldest of eight children
  • Website: https://www.trumanforcongress.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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