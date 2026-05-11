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2026 Voter Guide

Chad Bianco

Chad Bianco
Chad Bianco campaign
Chad Bianco
By
New
Published 7:47 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Riverside County Sheriff
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Served as Riverside County Sheriff since 2019, leading one of the largest law enforcement agencies in California with 4,400 employees and an operating budget of just under $1.3 billion
    • Served 31 years as a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy
    • Nearly 40-year resident of California
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 59
    • Born in Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, moved to California in 1989
    • Married with four adult children, and five grandchildren
  • Website: https://biancoforgovernor.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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