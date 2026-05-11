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2026 Voter Guide

Joe Males

Joe Males
Joe Males campaign
Joe Males
By
Published 10:00 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor Pro Tem of Hemet
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Hemet City Councilmember (2024-)
    • Small business owner
    • Held leadership roles in his local Elks Lodge and American Legion post
  • Personal Information:
    • Hemet resident since 2005
    • Marine Veteran, honorably discharged as a Sergeant
    • Built a successful career in computer networking services
  • Website: https://joemalesforca.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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