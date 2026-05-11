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2026 Voter Guide

Katie Porter

Katie Porter
Katie Porter campaign
Katie Porter
By
New
Published 8:43 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Consumer Protection Advocate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Congressmember for three terms (2019-2025)
    • Flipped Orange County congressional seat from red to blue for first time in 75 years
    • Graduated from Harvard and Yale
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 52
    • Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, moved to California
    • Law professor at UC Irvine
  • Website: https://katieporter.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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