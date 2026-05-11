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2026 Voter Guide

Matt Mahan

Matt Mahan
City of San Jose
Matt Mahan
By
today at 8:22 PM
Published 8:20 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor of San Jose
  • Relevant Experience:
    • San Jose City Councilmember (2021-2023), Mayor in (2023-)
    • Former Tech Executive
    • Advocate for Laura’s Law
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 43
    • Former teacher
    • Graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in Social Studies
  • Website: https://www.mahanforcalifornia.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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