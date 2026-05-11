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2026 Voter Guide

Raul Ruiz

Raul Ruiz
Raul Ruiz campaign
Raul Ruiz
By
New
Published 9:28 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Emergency Physician / Congressman
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Coachella Valley's Congressman since 2012
    • Worked as an emergency room doctor at Eisenhower Health until he was elected to Congress
    • Serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 53
    • Born in Zacatecas, Mexico, moved to Coachella as a baby
    • Graduated from UCLA and Harvard Medical School, first Latino to earn three graduate degrees from Harvard
  • Website: https://drraulruiz.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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