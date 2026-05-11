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2026 Voter Guide

Ronald Huff

Ronald Huff
Ronald Huff campaign
Ronald Huff
By
Published 9:53 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Retired Electrical Worker
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Retired journeyman control operator for Southern California Edison
    • 35-year member of IBEW Congressional District 25 and has served as a Union Steward
    • Been on the front lines of emergency response, incluidng wildfires, floods, and blackouts
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in the Mojave Desert
    • 25-year resident of Beaumont
    • Married to a retired schoolteacher who was the first Hispanic teacher in the Beaumont Unified School District
  • Website: https://ronaldhuffmanforcongress.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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