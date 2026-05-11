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2026 Voter Guide

Steve Hilton

Steve Hilton
Steve Hilton Campaign
Steve Hilton
By
New
Published 8:04 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Small Business Owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Director of strategy for the UK Prime Minister David Cameron (2010-2012)
    • TV and podcast host
    • Founded multiple businesses, including consulting firm and a restaurant
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 56
    • Born in London, England, moved to California in 2012, became a U.S. citizen in 2021.
    • Former advertising executive
  • Website: https://stevehiltonforgovernor.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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