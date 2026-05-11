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2026 Voter Guide

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer
Tom Steyer campaign
Tom Steyer
By
New
Published 9:07 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Climate Advocate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Billionaire businessman, philanthropist, and environmental activist
    • Founded Farallon Capital Management in 1986, spending 26 years running it before selling his stake to focus on politics and the environment
    • Created NextGen America, which he ran from 2013 to 2019
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 68
    • Graduated from Yale and Stanford Graduate School of Business
    • Ran for President in 2020
  • Website: https://www.tomsteyer.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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