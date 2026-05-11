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2026 Voter Guide

Xavier Becerra

Xavier Becerra
Xavier Becerra Campaign
Xavier Becerra
By
New
Published 7:33 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Attorney
  • Relevant Experience:
    • US Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Biden (2021-2025)
    • California Attorney General (2017-2021)
    • Congressmember for 12 terms (1993-2017)
  • Personal Information:
    • Son of Mexican-American immigrants
    • Age: 68
    • Earned his Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School
  • Website: https://www.xavierbecerra2026.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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