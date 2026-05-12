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2026 Voter Guide

Brandon Riker

Brandon Riker
Brandon Riker campaign
Brandon Riker
By
New
Published 8:31 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Small Business Owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Trained economist
    • Worked as an organizer for President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008
    • Ran for lieutenant governor of Vermont in 2016
  • Personal Information:
    • Coachella Valley resident for around 10 years
    • Fourth-generation Californian
    • Graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude in Economics from Washington College in Maryland and earned a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science
  • Website: https://rikerforcongress.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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