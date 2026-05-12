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2026 Voter Guide

Eric Shaw

Eric Shaw
Eric Shaw campaign
Eric Shaw
By
New
Published 9:35 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Digital Marketing Executive
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Digital marketing entrepreneur
    • Built businesses in Southern California
    • 12-year resident of Temecula
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska
    • Wife and four kids
    • Youth football coach
  • Website: https://ericshawforcongress.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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