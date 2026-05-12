Skip to Content
2026 Voter Guide

Ferguson Porter

Ferguson Porter
Ferguson Porter campaign
Ferguson Porter
By
New
Published 8:19 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Small Business Owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Comic book seller in Palm Springs
    • 15-year California resident
    • Writer for independent magazines
  • Personal Information:
    • Palm Springs resident
    • Originally from Texas
    • Bachelor’s Degree in Cinema-Television from Southern Methodist University
  • Website: https://voteporterforcongress.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.