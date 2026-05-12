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2026 Voter Guide

Ida Obeso-Martinez

Ida S. Obeso-Martinez
Ida S. Obeso-Martinez campaign
Ida S. Obeso-Martinez
By
Updated
today at 10:32 PM
Published 10:31 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor / Nurse
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Imperial City Councilmember / Mayor (2022-)
    • Board member for ARC of Imperial Valley
    • President of MANA de Imperial Valley
  • Personal Information:
    • Lifelong resident of Imperial County
    • Employed as a Cardiovascular Nurse Practitioner at Imperial Cardiac Center
    • Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Arizona
  • Website: https://www.idaforassembly.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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