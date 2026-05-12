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2026 Voter Guide

Jeff Gonzalez

Jeff Gonzalez
Jeff Gonzalez campaign
Jeff Gonzalez
By
New
Published 10:23 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Assemblymember / Father
  • Relevant Experience:
    • State Assemblymember (2024-
    • Small business owner of three different companies and community service leader
    • 21-year career in the United States Marine Corps
  • Personal Information:
    • First-generation American
    • Indio resident
    • Graduate of National University; Received a master's degree in theological studies at Gateway Seminar
  • Website: https://www.gonzalez4assembly.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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