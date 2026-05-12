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2026 Voter Guide

Jim Desmond

Jim Desmond
Jim Desmond campaign
Jim Desmond
By
New
Published 9:54 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • San Diego County Supervisor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • San Diego County Supervisor (2019-)
    • Mayor of San Marcos (2006-2018)
    • Endorsed by President Donald Trump
  • Personal Information:
    • US Navy veteran
    • Delta Airlines pilot for 33 years (1986-2020)
    • Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from San Diego State University
  • Website: https://www.desmondforcongress.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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