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2026 Voter Guide

Luis F. Reyna

Luis F. Reyna
Luis F. Reyna campaign
Luis F. Reyna
By
New
Published 10:16 PM
  • Party:
    • No Party Preference
  • Occupation:
    • Civil Rights Organizer
  • Relevant Experience:
    • President, CA League of United Latin American Citizens Veterans Chapter
    • US Veteran
  • Personal Information:
    • Combat medic for the US Army National Guard
    • Licensed EMT
    • Longtime caregiver and workplace safety professional
  • Website: https://www.reyna4progress.org/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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