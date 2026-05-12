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2026 Voter Guide

Marni von Wilpert

Marni von Wilpert
Marni von Wilpert campaign
Marni von Wilpert
By
New
Published 9:45 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Councilwoman / Health Advocate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • San Diego Councilwoman (2020-)
    • Former civil prosecutor in the San Diego City Attorney’s Office
    • Former Obama Administration workers’ rights attorney
  • Personal Information:
    • Grew up in North San Diego County
    • Spent two years as a Peace Corps counselor in Botswana during the AIDS epidemic
    • Graduate of UC Berkeley and the Fordham School of Law
  • Website: https://www.marnivonwilpert.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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