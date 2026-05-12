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2026 Voter Guide

Mike Schaefer

Mike Schaefer
Mike Schaefer campaign
Mike Schaefer
By
Published 9:21 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Member Ca. Board of Equalization
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Elected member for District 4 of the California State Board of Equalization (Oldest Californian ever to serve in a state constitutional office) - (2018-)
    • Former San Diego Councilmember (Youngest person ever to serve on the San Diego City Council) - (1965-1971)
    • Former Prosecutor in the San Diego City Attorney's office
  • Personal Information:
    • San Diego native
    • Began his political career by driving for John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign
    • Earned a Bachelor of Business from the University of California, Berkeley and a Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center
  • Website: https://mikefightsforus.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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