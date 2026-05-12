Skip to Content
2026 Voter Guide

Oscar Ortiz

Oscar Ortiz
City of Indio
Oscar Ortiz
By
Published 10:49 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Councilmember / Education Director
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Indio City Councilmember / Mayor (2018-)
    • Friends of the Desert Mountains Deputy Director
    • 7 years of experience working in the production of pharmaceuticals
  • Personal Information:
    • Born in Mexicali and raised in Indio
    • Ran for Congress in 2024
    • Earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Stanford University
  • Website: https://www.oscarforassembly.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.