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2026 Voter Guide

Stephen Clemons

Stephen Clemons
Stephen Clemons campaign
Stephen Clemons
By
Published 7:48 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Energy Systems Leader
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Two decades of executive experience in public utilities, cybersecurity, and education leadership
    • Former senior executive for one of the nation’s largest public power utilities,
    • Served in educational leadership roles in San Diego County
  • Personal Information:
    • Palm Springs resident
    • Currently works in the energy technology sector
    • Holds advanced degrees in education and organizational leadership
  • Website: https://www.clemons48.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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