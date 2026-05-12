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2026 Voter Guide

Tomás Oliva

Tomás Oliva
Tomás Oliva campaign
Tomás Oliva
By
New
Published 10:40 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Community College Professor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Adjunct Professor at Imperial Valley College 
    • El Centro City Councilmember / Mayor (2018-2025)
    • Worked in the California Attorney General’s Office and the California State Assembly
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in El Centro
    • Graduated from the University of California, San Diego
  • Website: https://voteoliva.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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