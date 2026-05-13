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2026 Voter Guide

Art Hodges

Art Hodges
Art Hodges campaign
Art Hodges
By
New
Published 4:38 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • CEO / Educator / Pastor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Bishop overseeing 350+ churches, pastors and ministers in Southern California
    • Non-profit CEO
    • Played a major role in the 2020-21 US Supreme Court case over COVID-19 restrictions on indoor worship services
  • Personal Information:
    • Originally from Phoenix, longtime Chula Vista resident
    • Pastor of 40 years
    • With Rosa, his wife of 48 years, they have three married children, with six grandchildren, all residents of Chula Vista.
  • Website: https://www.arthodgesforsenate.com/
Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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