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2026 Voter Guide

Greg Wallis

Greg Wallis
Greg Wallis campaign
Greg Wallis
By
Published 3:59 PM
  • Party:
    • Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Member of the State Assembly
  • Relevant Experience:
    • State Assemblyman (2022-)
    • Serves on several key committees, including Budget, Economic Development, Growth and Household Impact, Governmental Organization, Insurance, and Utilities and Energy
    • Served as district coordinator to a local lawmaker, to former Assemblymember Chad Mayes (2014-2022)
  • Personal Information:
    • Born in San Jose
    • 10+ year Coachella Valley resident
    • Studied political science at California Lutheran University
  • Website: https://www.gregwallis.org/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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