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2026 Voter Guide

Jason Byors

Jason Byors
Jason Byors Campaign
Jason Byors
By
Published 4:06 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Small Business Owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Owns a small business where he provides software engineering services as an independent contractor
    • Southern California resident since the 1990s
    • Bachelor Degrees in Finance, Economics, and Investing
  • Personal Information:
    • Palm Springs resident
    • Worked as a software engineer for Fortune 500 companies, including SONY Pictures, Toyota, Pioneer Electronics, a fire safety division of Gillette, and the television division of Twentieth Century Fox
    • Graduated Summa Cum Laude from Babson College
  • Website: https://jasonbyors.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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