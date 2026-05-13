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2026 Voter Guide

Leila Namvar

Leila Namvar
Leila Namvar campaign
Leila Namvar
By
Published 4:15 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Civil Servant / Mom
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Indio City Employee since 2005
    • District Delegate for California Assembly District 47
    • Served as the Chapter President of SEIU 721 at the City of Indio
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in Iran, US resident since 2002
    • Became naturalized US citizen in 2008
    • Worked at the American Red Cross as a lab assistant
  • Website: https://www.leilanamvar.com/

Article Topic Follows: 2026 Voter Guide

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