Voter Guide: Chris Bubser
- Party:
- Democrat
- Occupation:
- Small Business Owner & Healthcare Professional
- Relevant Experience:
- Co-Founder/Leader, Hang Out Do Good (HODG), 2017-present
- Executive, Marketing and Communications, AbelsonTaylor, 2006-2018
- Principal, Biotech Strategies, 2001-2006
- Director of Marketing, Amgen, 1992-1999
- Personal Information:
- Born in Pennsylvania
- Husband: David;
- 2 Children
- BS, Industrial Engineering, Lehigh University
- MBA, University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Home City: Mammoth Lakes
- Website:
- Social Media:
Position of Key Topics (From Campaign Site
- Supports expanding the Affordable Care Act
- "Chris will be dedicated to protecting rural hospitals, community health centers, and trauma centers, and expanding home care options for seniors and others who need it."
- Plans to bring clean industry and sustainable energy jobs
- Plans to defend the environment in the area from "climate change, ravaging wildfires, industrial contamination, pollution and groundwater mining projects like Cadiz."
- Plans to fight to keep Barstow Veterans Home open and fully funded
This is Bubser's first time running for office. According to her website, Bubser previously worked in the biotechnology field and helped launch treatments for patients with HIV and cancer.
Bubser finished second in the March 3, 2020 primary elections for the vacant 8th Congressional District. The seat is held by Paul Cook who is not seeking re-election.
The 8th District stretches along much of California’s eastern border, and includes parts of San Bernardino County, and all of Inyo and Mono counties. The district includes, among others, the communities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Bishop, Calimesa, Hesperia, Highland, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Needles, Trona, Twentynine Palms, Victorville, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley, and Joshua Tree and Death Valley National Parks.
Comments