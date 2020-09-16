Voter Guide: Chris Bubser

Voter Guide

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Small Business Owner & Healthcare Professional

Relevant Experience: Co-Founder/Leader, Hang Out Do Good (HODG), 2017-present Executive, Marketing and Communications, AbelsonTaylor, 2006-2018 Principal, Biotech Strategies, 2001-2006 Director of Marketing, Amgen, 1992-1999

Personal Information: Born in Pennsylvania Husband: David; 2 Children BS, Industrial Engineering, Lehigh University MBA, University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Home City: Mammoth Lakes

Website: chrisbubser.com

Social Media: Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube



Position of Key Topics (From Campaign Site

Supports expanding the Affordable Care Act

"Chris will be dedicated to protecting rural hospitals, community health centers, and trauma centers, and expanding home care options for seniors and others who need it."

Plans to bring clean industry and sustainable energy jobs

Plans to defend the environment in the area from "climate change, ravaging wildfires, industrial contamination, pollution and groundwater mining projects like Cadiz."

Plans to fight to keep Barstow Veterans Home open and fully funded

This is Bubser's first time running for office. According to her website, Bubser previously worked in the biotechnology field and helped launch treatments for patients with HIV and cancer.

Bubser finished second in the March 3, 2020 primary elections for the vacant 8th Congressional District. The seat is held by Paul Cook who is not seeking re-election.

The 8th District stretches along much of California’s eastern border, and includes parts of San Bernardino County, and all of Inyo and Mono counties. The district includes, among others, the communities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Bishop, Calimesa, Hesperia, Highland, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Needles, Trona, Twentynine Palms, Victorville, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley, and Joshua Tree and Death Valley National Parks.