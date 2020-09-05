Record shattering heat

Weather

The record-breaking heat is here! After tying the record high temperature yesterday, Palm Springs shattered it today with a high of 122°. The previous record of 116° was set back in 1955. The average high for Palm Springs on this day would be 104°.

The dangerous heat continues throughout the holiday weekend. Temperatures in the Coachella Valley are expected to near 120° through Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Southern California through Monday evening, with temperatures in the Inland Empire and high desert reaching into the one-teens. Coastal communities are even reaching the triple-digits this weekend.

Heat illness is possible, so make sure you are taking precautions. If you experience any signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

A Red Flag Warning is also in place due to the dry, hot and windy conditions to the west of our local mountains.