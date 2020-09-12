Skip to Content
Temperatures warming up slightly, monitoring air quality

Temperatures are staying a couple degrees above seasonal all week long.

Smoke from wildfires across California continues to impact air quality. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a Smoke Advisory through Sunday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping temperatures slightly above seasonal, but will stay below 110° this week.


This evening, air quality has been moderate to good. Denser smoke will make it's way into the Coachella Valley overnight and into Sunday morning.

Taylor Begley

