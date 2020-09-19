Slowly cooling, Smoke Advisory extended

Weather

Temperatures are slowly cooling down this week. Yesterday, Palm Springs hit a high of 110°, today was two degrees cooler. Seasonal average has finally dropped into the 90s, but we'll be above average all week long.

Tomorrow is forecasted to be a couple degrees cooler than today, with temperatures reaching the low 100s by mid-week.

A Smoke Advisory has been extended through Sunday due to multiple wildfires burning in Southern California.

Air quality has mostly been in the "moderate" range today, with some areas closer to the fire potentially reaching into the "unhealthy for sensitive" groups level.