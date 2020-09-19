Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 10:57 pm

Slowly cooling, Smoke Advisory extended

Temperatures are slowly cooling down this week. Yesterday, Palm Springs hit a high of 110°, today was two degrees cooler. Seasonal average has finally dropped into the 90s, but we'll be above average all week long.

Tomorrow is forecasted to be a couple degrees cooler than today, with temperatures reaching the low 100s by mid-week.

A Smoke Advisory has been extended through Sunday due to multiple wildfires burning in Southern California.

Air quality has mostly been in the "moderate" range today, with some areas closer to the fire potentially reaching into the "unhealthy for sensitive" groups level.

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply